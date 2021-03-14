First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dramatic temperature drop to start the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

A partly cloudy and chilly start to the work week. Temperatures will be 10+ degrees below normal with highs only in the mid 40s. Conditions should stay dry through the day with increased rain chances late and overnight. Expect showers overnight and into Tuesday.

Rain at times on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Milder and drier on Saint Patrick's Day, but doesn't look like we'll see a ton of sunshine. Highs will warm to the low 60s. A slight chance of showers late Wednesday, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Showers and possible storms on Thursday as a cold front moves in. It will be milder and breezy with highs in the low and mid 60s.

Scattered showers will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Spring arrives on Saturday at 5:37 AM EDT, but it won't feel like it. Highs will only warm to the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. It will also be on the breezy side with a cold northerly wind.

