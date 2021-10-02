First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry and warm weekend, unsettled work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking a gorgeous weekend, followed by an unsettled work week.

A chilly start today thanks to mostly clear skies. Many areas in the 50s this morning with even a few 40s. If you're heading out early, you may want that jacket, but you can shed it this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm to near 80 with winds out of the southwest under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Milder overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Another sunny and warm day Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will start to rise a bit as well, so you will start to feel a little more moisture in the air.

More clouds build in overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

We've been spoiled with the dry weather and sunshine, but things are about to take a turn. Expect more cloud cover to start the work week as a slow moving cold front approaches the region. Highs will warm to the low 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Conditions will start to feel more humid by midweek. Dewpoints will rise to near 70. Scattered storms will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Another chance for showers to end the work week. Highs will once again top off in the mid and upper 70s.

