First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry Thanksgiving, rain by Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today is a travel day for many and it’s looking like a great day for travel locally and beyond. There will be tons of sunshine today locally with high temperatures around 60°. If you’re heading north or west, you’ll run into lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. If you’re heading down south, it will be warmer, but cloudier with a few showers possible.

Thanksgiving is looking fantastic! Highs in the low 60s, dry, and a mix of sun and clouds. If you want to spend some time outdoors, it will be great as winds will be light.

Winds pick up Friday-Sunday as we have 2 cold fronts passing through in that time frame. You’ll need a rain jacket if you’re heading out for Black Friday shopping. Scattered rain showers move in earlier Friday morning and last until at least the evening. We catch a drier break Saturday and there will be a dip in temperatures by a handful of degrees to the upper 50s.

Our next round of scattered showers arrives early Sunday morning and continues into the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer as we enter the warm sector of this next system. Highs Sunday in the mid 60s. Behind this system, temperatures drop to the upper 50s for the start of the workweek. Next week starts dry with tons of sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

