First Warning Forecast: Tracking a few days in the 90s then storms

wx thermometer
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 14:01:02-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Memorial Day will turn warmer with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit more humid as well. Skies will be mostly sunny, so looking like a nice day for any Memorial Day plans.

Memorial Day.png

If you're heading back to work on Tuesday, you'll be greeted with much hotter weather. High temperatures will soar to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will remain low on Wednesday, which is also the first day of June. Highs will once again soar to the low 90s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A cold front will approach late on Thursday. Before we see any storms, temperatures will warm to the low 90s. Storms will be possible late.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Temperatures will cool a bit to end the work week. Highs will be in the low 80s with the chance for some afternoon storms.

Meteorologist April Loveland

