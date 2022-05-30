First Warning Forecast: Tracking a few days in the 90s then storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Memorial Day will turn warmer with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit more humid as well. Skies will be mostly sunny, so looking like a nice day for any Memorial Day plans.

If you're heading back to work on Tuesday, you'll be greeted with much hotter weather. High temperatures will soar to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances will remain low on Wednesday, which is also the first day of June. Highs will once again soar to the low 90s.

A cold front will approach late on Thursday. Before we see any storms, temperatures will warm to the low 90s. Storms will be possible late.

Temperatures will cool a bit to end the work week. Highs will be in the low 80s with the chance for some afternoon storms.

Meteorologist April Loveland

