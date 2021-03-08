First Warning Forecast: Tracking a frigid start to the work week, then a taste of Spring

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A bitterly cold night on tap with lows in the 20s under mostly clear skies. Brrr!

The dry weather will continue to start the work week. After a frigid start Monday, temperatures will warm to the low and mid 50s.

A warming trend will kick in on Tuesday. Winds will switch to the southwest which will help to boost temperatures to the mid 60s.

Even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

It will turn windy on Thursday under partly cloudy skies, but most areas should reach the 70 degree mark!

Same story with Friday. Friday should be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

A little bit of a cool down heading into Saturday with highs in the low 60s, keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower as a cold front moves though. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sunshine. Don't forget before you head to bed Saturday to turn your clocks forward one hour. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14th at 2 AM.

