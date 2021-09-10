First Warning Forecast: Tracking a gorgeous and dry weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It definitely feels like Fall has arrived! Many areas have stayed in the 70s today, under a mix of sun and clouds. A gorgeous and dry evening on tap. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s. A few upper 50s are not out of the question.

High pressure will remain in control this weekend, meaning we can expect a nice and dry weekend. Similar weather heading into Saturday, but a few degrees warmer. Highs will warm to low 80s. Mostly sunny heading into Sunday, but temperatures will start trending closer to summer-like norms. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

Even warmer to kick off the work week. Highs will soar to 90 both Monday and Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Humidity will also be on the rise. Mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions continue to look dry.

Tropical Update:

Larry is moving quickly toward the north-northeast near 29 mph. An even faster north-northeast to northeast motion is expected during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the center of Larry will pass well southeast of Nova Scotia today, and move over southeastern Newfoundland tonight. Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall in Newfoundland. After landfall, Larry should weaken and become an extratropical cyclone on Saturday before it merges with another low over the Labrador Sea on Sunday. Larry is a large tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles

