First Warning Forecast: Tracking a major temperature drop on Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A chance for a few showers, then gradually clearing overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s, which is cooler than the past few nights. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

A major change in temperatures on Thursday. After highs in the 80s and 90s that past few days, temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 60s. Many areas will be 20 degrees cooler! We will see plenty of sunshine through the day. Dewpoints will also fall.

Scattered showers will move in to end the work week. It will be another cool day with highs in the upper 60s.

Mother's Day weekend is still looking dry! Lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs near 70. If you want to be out and about in the sun, Saturday will be your day. We will see more clouds build in on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

Warmer, with a better chance for showers and storms to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Another drop in temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will warm to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in on Wednesday with highs near 70 once again.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

