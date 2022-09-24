First Warning Forecast: Tracking a nice Saturday, a few storms late Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tropical Update:

Ian is moving toward the west-southwest near 15 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast late Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn by late Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Ian is expected to become a hurricane late Sunday or Sunday night.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

