First Warning Forecast: Tracking a nice St. Patrick's Day, Stretch of 50s ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

More clouds will be around today, but it will be milder with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out. If you're heading out to the marathon, it should be pretty good running weather. There will be a little bit of a breeze out of the west at 10-15 mph.

A cold front will move through tonight and into Monday. This will bring another burst of cooler air. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday marks the First Day of Spring. Funny enough, it will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 50s. It will also be on the breezy side. Even though it will be cool to kick off Spring, at least it will be sunny!

Temperatures will start trending warmer by midweek. Expect the sunshine to hang around with highs in the low 60s. Skies will turn partly cloudy on Thursday with highs near 60.

We will then have another cool down on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s with a chance of showers.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar