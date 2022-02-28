First Warning Forecast: Tracking a nice warmup and days of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Just twenty days until the first day of Spring, but spring-like temperatures aren't too far away!

We say goodbye to February and hello to sunshine today. Temperatures will once again take a tumble. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

A warm up is on tap for Tuesday and the first day of March. Expect a few more clouds with highs near the 60 degree mark.

The picks of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to the upper 60s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will cool a bit to end the work week, but it will still feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will plummet into the upper 40s.

Back to the 60s by Saturday and 70s by Sunday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower both days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

