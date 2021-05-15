First Warning Forecast: Tracking a pleasant Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly clear, with a few clouds building in overnight. Won't be as cold as this morning. Expect lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Should be another comfortable and pleasant day. Temperatures will start trending milder overnight. Expect lows in the mid 50s.

A disturbance will move in just in time to start the work week. Expect scattered showers around. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

Keeping a slight chance for a few morning showers on Tuesday, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will start trending above normal by midweek. Expect highs near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer by Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

The warm up continues to end the work week with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday through Saturday are looking mostly dry with low rain chances thanks to an area of high pressure which will be dominating the area.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

