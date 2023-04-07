First Warning Forecast: Tracking a soggy, windy and cool end to the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We expect scattered showers to start the day today and hang around throughout the day. It will be a chilly rain. As that cold front takes hold, our temperatures will fall from the upper 50s when you wake up into the mid 40s by late this afternoon. And on top of that, it is going to be windy with North winds, 15 to 25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Saturday will be very unsettled with showers, wind and chilly air. We expect high temperatures only in the lower 50s.

A few lingering showers on Easter morning are not out of the question, but the trend on Sunday will be clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

And it looks like much milder weather returns next week.

Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3

