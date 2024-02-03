First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny and cool weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A sunny, but chilly weekend on tap. If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, it will be a bit cool! Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day.

WTKR News 3

If you're plunging, the water temperature is 46°.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

WTKR News 3

We are just 45 days away from the first day of Spring, but temperatures will be trending a little below normal through midweek.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will warm to 50 on both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid 40s. A few degrees milder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Tidal flooding will be possible on Monday and Tuesday due to persistent northeasterly winds.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will remain low for the week.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will trend warmer than normal on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Thursday and the low 60s by Friday.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar