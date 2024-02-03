Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny and cool weekend on tap

Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 10:22:15-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A sunny, but chilly weekend on tap. If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, it will be a bit cool! Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day.

Polar Plunge.png

If you're plunging, the water temperature is 46°.

Water Temperature Polar Plunge.png

Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

ADI Forecast Today.png

We are just 45 days away from the first day of Spring, but temperatures will be trending a little below normal through midweek.

Vernal Equinox.png

Temperatures will warm to 50 on both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid 40s. A few degrees milder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Tidal flooding will be possible on Monday and Tuesday due to persistent northeasterly winds.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will remain low for the week.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Temperatures will trend warmer than normal on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Thursday and the low 60s by Friday.

7 Day AM.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

