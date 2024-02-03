First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny and cool weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
A sunny, but chilly weekend on tap. If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, it will be a bit cool! Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day.
If you're plunging, the water temperature is 46°.
Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s, but it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.
We are just 45 days away from the first day of Spring, but temperatures will be trending a little below normal through midweek.
Temperatures will warm to 50 on both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid 40s. A few degrees milder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Tidal flooding will be possible on Monday and Tuesday due to persistent northeasterly winds.
Rain chances will remain low for the week.
Temperatures will trend warmer than normal on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Thursday and the low 60s by Friday.
