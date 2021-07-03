First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny and pretty comfortable holiday weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies as high pressure builds over the area this weekend.

You can put the umbrella away for the holiday. Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s today, under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints will be low for July, making for a very comfortable day. Skies will continue to be mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Lots of sunshine to kick off the Fourth of July. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s, with fairly low humidity. Skies will continue to be mostly clear as you head out to see the fireworks. Temperatures will fall to near 70 overnight.

The heat and humidity continue to build on Monday. Highs will warm to the low 90s and dewpoints will rise into the mid 60s, which will make it feel a little stickier than the weekend.

Even hotter on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, but will feel closer to the upper 90s.

Shower and storm chances will go up slightly Wednesday afternoon. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

We continue to keep an eye on Elsa and the potential impacts for the area. As of now, keeping chances for wet weather both Thursday and Friday and will continue to monitor the track of the system.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

