First Warning Forecast: Tracking a taste of June the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly clear once again overnight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A big warm up is on tap starting Tuesday. Conditions will stay dry and sunny with highs in the low 80s! Overnight lows will also start trending above normal. Expect lows in the low 60s.

Even warm on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to the mid 80s. It will be a bit on the breezy side both days. Lows will cool to the low and mid 60s.

A front will move in to end the work week with a chance for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s with a few morning showers. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Another warm up just in time to start the work week. Expect low rain chances, partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 70s.

