First Warning Forecast: Tracking a unsettled, soggy week ahead

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

An area of low pressure is bringing showers to the area early this morning. Most of the wet weather will move out by the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

A cold front will move in late tonight bringing cooler air to the region on Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered showers will be possible during the day.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled. It will be much cooler with highs in the 40s for the rest of the week. Several disturbances will move through keeping showers in the forecast almost everyday. We may even see a little wintry mix for our far northern counties early Wednesday before switching to rain. This will occur when most are still sleeping.

We will finally dry out by Friday afternoon with partial clearing. It will turn windy.

Saturday will be frigid! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s due to the wind. At least it will be sunny!

Another chance for showers will move in by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be milder in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

