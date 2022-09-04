First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm Labor Day, rain chances increase Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A mainly dry holiday weekend on tap. A slow-moving cold front will bring unsettled weather through midweek.

WTKR News 3

Another dry day on tap today. Expect highs to be very similar to Saturday in the mid and upper 80s. There will be a few more clouds in the sky, but conditions will remain dry.

Labor Day is looking mostly dry and warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower, but everything should hold off until Tuesday.

WTKR News 3

A cold front slowly crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Friday to end the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

Danielle has moved little over the past few hours, but the hurricane is expected to begin a slow motion toward the north today. A slightly faster northeastward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast through Monday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

WTKR News 3

Earl is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is expected to continue today. A decrease in forward speed and a gradual turn toward the northwest and then north is forecast to begin tonight and continue through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, and then move away from the islands tonight and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

