First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm weekend, then a strong cold front

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The weekend is looking gorgeous!

Today will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Sunday will be similar temperature-wise, with clouds building in as the day progresses. Showers will move in after 9 PM and continue overnight and into the day on Monday

A cold front will move through on Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 70s. Some storms could be strong to severe.

A big drop in temperatures behind the front on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will feel more like December than mid-October. Get the sweaters ready!

