First Warning Forecast: Tracking an unsettled weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

An unsettled weekend on tap.

Saturday will be the pick day if you're trying to do something outside. There will be lots of clouds, but it will be a mostly dry day. A few spotty showers will be possible, but nothing major. There will be a big temperature spread with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 along the Eastern Shore, to near 80 in North Carolina.

Sunday will feature some scattered showers, especially by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue for the work week.

Showers and storms will be likely on Monday. Temperatures will top out right around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day. Temperatures will soar to 90! It will also be our driest day. A few storms will be possible by nightfall.

Basically the same story by Thursday. Scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s. A little cool down on Friday. Scattered storms will continue to be possible with highs near 80.

