First Warning Forecast: Tracking an unsettled and steamy week

Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 08, 2024

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The unsettled weather stretch will continue for the work week. Expect showers and storms possible everyday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in low 90s. It will still be humid with feels-like temps 100°-106°everyday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Keep the umbrella handy and stay cool!

Meteorologist April Loveland

