First Warning Forecast: Tracking an unsettled and steamy week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The unsettled weather stretch will continue for the work week. Expect showers and storms possible everyday.

Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in low 90s. It will still be humid with feels-like temps 100°-106°everyday.

Keep the umbrella handy and stay cool!

Meteorologist April Loveland

