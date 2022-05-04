First Warning Forecast: Tracking another round of severe storms this evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking a stormy rest of the week and up and down temperatures.

Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) today with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will move in starting this afternoon (after 3 PM) and continue into this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail possible.

Temperatures will be all over the place for the rest of the week. Highs will soar to the upper 80s and some folks may even break into the 90s today! Then temperatures will take a tumble on Thursday with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. That's a 20 degree temperature difference!

Thursday is looking mostly dry and cool, but more rain will roll in just in time to end the work week and into Mother's Day weekend. Make sure you have your indoor plans along with the outdoor!

