First Warning Forecast: Tracking another scorcher, spotty shower still possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will continue to be on the steamy side. Many areas will hit the 90-degree mark. It will feel closer to the mid 90s due to the humidity. Keeping another chance for an afternoon shower or storm, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny.

A summer-like pattern will persist heading into the work week. It will be hot and humid, as dewpoints climb into the low 70s. Highs will climb into 80s to near 90 for most of the week. We will have a chance for some afternoon showers and storms every day. It won't be a complete washout and most of the morning hours will be dry. Keeping a 40 percent chance for most of the week and will continue to monitor our rain and storm chances. There will be a lot of moisture available, so any storms that do form, have the potential to drop a lot of rain.

A cold front will move in on Thursday bringing a little bit better chance for showers and storms by the end of the week and a small drop in humidity and temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday and near 80 on Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

