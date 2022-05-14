First Warning Forecast: Tracking areas of fog and showers and storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Still socked in with clouds, fog and showers and storms today. Brighter days are on the way.

The area of low pressure that has been giving us so much trouble over the past week will continue to weaken and move away. We will still see scattered showers and possible storms today. High temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. Grab the umbrella if you want to be out and about today!

Another disturbance will move through on Sunday bringing a chance for a couple showers and storms by the afternoon, but it is looking like the pick of the weekend. Temperature will warm to the low 80s.

A cold front will impact the area on Monday. This will bring showers and storms to the area late Monday. These storms could be severe. The coast is under a level 1 severe threat, while most of the inland viewing area in under a level 2. That means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and an isolated tornado. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

High pressure will finally make an appearance on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some much needed sunshine will break out across the area. Expect highs in the low 80s. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday, but it's still looking dry with highs in the upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

A few storms are possible by Thursday afternoon with highs warming back to the low 80s.

Warm and sunny to end the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

