First Warning Forecast: Tracking areas of fog and showers on Wednesday

Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 23, 2021
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Cloudy overnight with fog and drizzle. A few showers possible. It will be fairly mild with lows in the low 50s.

Areas of fog to kick off the day Wednesday with showers throughout the day. It will be milder with highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday is looking dry and warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Turning windy and much warmer to end the work week. Highs will soar to the low 80s. A cold front will cross the area late bringing a slight chance for showers and even some storms. Winds will be out of the S/SW at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 possible.

A drop in temperatures on Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and storms likely on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Cooler and breezy on Monday with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy again on Tuesday with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

