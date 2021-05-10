First Warning Forecast: Tracking below-normal temps this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll continue with a chance of showers this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s overnight.

A big drop in temperatures behind the cold front on Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the low and mid 60s. We should see more sunshine by the afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

We'll dry out on Saturday with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few late-day showers will be possible on Sunday. Highs will once again be in the low 70s.

Warming to the mid 70s to start the work week with morning showers possible.

