First Warning Forecast: Tracking clearing skies and the coldest air of the season

A few lingering showers early this morning before clouds clear. It will warm to the mid 50s. It will be a bit breezy as a cold front crosses the area. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and cold overnight with lows falling into the low 30s.

We are tracking some of the coldest air we've felt so far this season. A big cool down on Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front moves through. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 40s. Expect wall to wall sunshine.

Even colder Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s! Brr! We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s once again.

About 10 degrees warmer on Thursday. We'll see a few more clouds build in with highs in the mid 50s.

An unsettled and milder stretch of weather to end the work week and into the weekend. Showers will be possible late Friday with highs in the low 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday morning. Highs will warm to the low 60s once again. Better chances to see some wet weather on Sunday with highs topping out in the low 60s once again.

We are dealing with severe drought conditions in some of our areas. Good news though. The precipitation forecast for December is looking wetter than normal.

