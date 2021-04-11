First Warning Forecast: Tracking clearing skies overnight and highs in the 70s Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will move through this evening bringing the chance for a few isolated showers and storms, otherwise, expect gradual clearing. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 50s overnight.

High pressure will build in to start the work week. It will be less humid with highs in the low 70s. We'll have sunshine to start the day with increase clouds as the day progresses. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. It will start trending cooler overnight with lows in the low 50s.

We're continuing to track dry weather on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Lows will cool to near 50.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. A cold front will move through late bringing a chance of showers by the afternoon. Shower chances will continue overnight with lows near 50.

A few morning showers on Thursday followed by partly sunny skies. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine will break out to end the work week with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will climb up toward the 70 degree mark on both Saturday and Sunday. Keeping a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower on both days.

