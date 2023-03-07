First Warning Forecast: Tracking cool and windy weather the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Winds will crank up today. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

Expect highs in the low 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will still be windy on Wednesday, but winds will relax for the end for the week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in Friday PM to Saturday AM. Highs will linger in the mid 50s this weekend and winds will kick up again.

Meteorologist April Loveland

