First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 60s and our next chance of rain

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The warm up continues!

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week and rain chances will be on the rise. Expect highs in the 40s to near 50 today under mostly sunny skies. Very comfortable day for the first of February.

A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday, which is also Groundhog Day. It will be dry with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will soar into the low 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible. Other than that, not looking too bad. Especially with those spring-like temperatures!

Our next big weather maker moves in just in time to end the work week. Expect rain and wind on Friday. It will still be mild with highs in the low 60s. This is the same system that will bring snow and ice to the Midwest. Luckily, it will just be a rainmaker for us.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge on Saturday, the temperatures will also be taking a plunge. Highs will only warm to the upper 30s, but it's looking dry. There will still be a bit of a breeze making temperatures feel like the 20s.

Shower chances will increase on Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

