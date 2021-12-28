First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 70s and increasing rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A warm front will lift north overnight. Clouds will build in and temperatures will actually warm a bit heading into Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the 50s and then rising to the 60s by the morning.

A mix of clouds to kick off the day Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 70s. A cold front will move in bringing increasing rain chances by the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect showers to continue overnight with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Showers will continue on Thursday, especially across the south and into northeast North Carolina. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. Drier conditions will move in Thursday night with lows in the low 50s.

Dry to kick off the day on New Year's Eve. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s. Another system will move in late, so a few showers could sneak in as we ring in the new year. Temperatures will cool overnight into the low 50s.

Better chances for rain move in on New Year's Day. Expect showers with highs in the low 70s.

A soggy and breezy day is on tap Sunday. It will be our last mild day with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will plummet behind a strong cold front. Drier air will move in Sunday night with temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

The cold air will stick around on Monday and Tuesday. Expect sunshine, but temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 40s both days.

