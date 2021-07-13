First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the heat index will reach 100 to 105 this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of sun & clouds with a slim chance for a shower or storm.

More of the same for tomorrow. Highs in the low to mid 90s with and afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Temperatures will settle in the low 90s for the end of the week, but it will still be humid. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase as a cold front moves closer this weekend. Highs should fall back to the 80s early next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A non-tropical broad area of low pressure has formed along a decaying frontal boundary several hundred miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable at this time, some slight development is possible during the next couple of days as it drifts generally south over warmer waters.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

