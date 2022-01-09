First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs near 60 and rain moving in this evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will approach the region today. We will start to see clouds build in as the day progresses. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs near 60! Showers will move in after 6 PM with rain continuing overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

Showers will continue early Monday. We may even see a few snow flurries or wintry mix as the system exits. Not looking at anything major. Showers should clear the area by 9-10 AM. We'll dry out and winds will increase behind the front for the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. High temperatures will warm to the upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly clear skies Monday night with lows in the low 20s! Some inland locations may even drop into the teens! Brr!

The coldest day of the week will be Tuesday. Highs will only warm to near 30, but it will feel like the teens for most of the day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Another cold and clear night with lows in the 20s.

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

Near-normal temperatures on Thursday with highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy to end the work week with highs in the upper 40s.

Our next chance for showers will be late Saturday with highs in the low 50s.

