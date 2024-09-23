First Warning Forecast: Tracking lots of cloud cover & shower chances this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Partly cloudy conditions will continue to kick off the work week. Temperatures will remain comfortable, reaching the mid 70s. It's a perfect day for a walk in the park or other outdoor plans.
Coastal and tidal flooding will be an issue once again at times of high tide.
Expect clouds and unsettled weather for the rest of the work week.
Wednesday will be more unsettled, a few showers possible. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. Keep an umbrella handy! A few showers are expected on Thursday. Keeping a slight 30% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s once again.
Clouds will continue to linger into Friday with a few showers possible.
None of these days will be a complete washout. Just keep the rain gear handy if you're heading out and about.
We continue to keep an eye on a potential tropical system in the gulf. Right now, looks like any moisture from that will stay to our southwest by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Tropical Update:
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar