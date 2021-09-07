First Warning Forecast: Tracking one more day of summer heat along with the threat of severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Summer-like heat today with highs in the mid and upper 80s. High pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will soar to near 90.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure will build in to end the work week and into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine to end the work week with highs near 80.

The weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny heading into Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Even warmer to kickoff the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Larry is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and north with an increase in forward speed is forecast on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Larry is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

**Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Meteorologist April Loveland

