First Warning Forecast: Tracking our first frost, showers, and tidal flooding to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! Cooler weather is here to stay the rest of this week and we have increasing rain chances.

Tonight, a low pressure system will travel through the southeast. It will be close enough to bring us scattered showers later tonight throughout Thursday. Overnight lows in the 40s tonight and highs in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. As this system clears out Thursday night, lows will drop to the 40s, maybe even 30s inland. That could bring our far inland communities frost late Thursday night. So far, Northampton County, NC has the best chance at seeing frost develop Thursday night.

We catch a dry break Friday, then have more rain chances this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, a low pressure system will be riding along the coast. Exactly how close to shore it travels will determine how rainy our weekend will be. Right now, it looks like scattered rain chances Saturday and Sunday for our coastal communities.

That low pressure system will also bring us breezy north-northeast winds, so coastal flooding will be a threat through the weekend. Currently, nuisance to minor tidal flooding is forecast late morning/midday Thursday-Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will be a little warmer around 60°. A warming trend continues with more sunshine next week to highs in the mid 60s.

