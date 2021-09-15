First Warning Forecast: Tracking potential tropical impacts to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday! A cold front is approaching from the north, but it will stall out soon and remain just to our north. Before it becomes stationary, we'll see a few storms popping up this afternoon and evening well ahead of that front. Once it stalls, the front will continue to weaken and dissipate by Friday.

A low pressure system just north of the Bahamas is going to continue traveling north, staying in the Atlantic, but riding along the east coast. It has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Late Thursday throughout Friday, it will be directly east of us. This low will bring us a higher rip current risk, as well as some isolated to scattered storms Thursday afternoon throughout Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Heading into this weekend, an area of high pressure to our north will deepen and become the primary influence over our weather. That will keep us mostly dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday into at least the first half of next week. It will also help keep high temperatures seasonable in the low to mid 80s.

In the tropics, there is also a wave that just came off the African coast. It has an 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. It will likely continue to strengthen as it moves through the Tropics. This will be the next storm for us to keep an eye on the next couple weeks.

