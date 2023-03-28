First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain overnight, dry and cool on Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Rain will move in overnight and move out before dawn. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 40s.

Temperatures will continue to trend below normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday and then to the mid 50s by Thursday. We'll have a nice warm up just in time to end the work week with highs in the low 70s.

The warmest day will come on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. A cold front will move in bringing the chance for showers and storms and will also do a number on our temperatures heading into Sunday. Expect highs only warming to the upper 50s.

Pollen Forecast:

Meteorologist April Loveland

