First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain showers and thunderstorms starting to move in Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a gorgeous day! We have more decent weather on tap Sunday, but later in the day our weather pattern shifts.

We’ll have a weaker cold front approach Sunday, then lift north as a warm front. Eventually, a powerful cold front will pass through Monday evening, bringing storms and much cooler air.

Clouds start to increase tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy Sunday. Highs return to the mid and upper 70s. Majority of the day will be dry. We could start to see some rain showers moving in earlier around 5 PM, but the bulk of the scattered showers and storms look to hold off until 8 PM. Throughout the night, expect scattered showers and storms.

Rain and thunderstorms continue Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening right around the cold front. Some storms could become strong to severe. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and the southern half of Virginia Beach. The main concern looks to be damaging wind gusts.

Rain comes to an end early Tuesday morning. Then the clouds clear out and much cooler air rushes in. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s. Expect lows Tuesday night to be in the upper 30s. A little taste of early Winter!

Wednesday will be similar with highs in the upper 50s, but there will be full sunshine outside.

We stay mostly sunny the rest of the week while temperatures gradually rise. We reach the upper 60s by next weekend.