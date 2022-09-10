First Warning Forecast: Tracking rising humidity and rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Unsettled weather sets in on Sunday. Much drier and more comfortable by midweek.

Today will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday and the humidity will start to creep up a bit. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. Clouds will build in as the day progresses and we could see a couple spotty showers later on, but you should be fine for any outdoor plans.

Today is the peak of hurricane season, and except for Hurricane Earl, the Atlantic is quiet.

A front will move in on Sunday and bring the chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. The humidity will also be much higher, making for a sticky day.

Showery and humid conditions will continue to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. The front will cross the area on Tuesday with a continued chance of showers and highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a breath of fresh air. It will be less humid with highs in the low and mid 80s. Thursday is looking to be the pick of the week with more sunshine and low dewpoints, making for a comfortable day with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

Earl is moving rapidly toward the northeast near 35 mph (56 km/h). A significant reduction in forward speed is expected today, with Earl moving slowly northeastward to the southeast o Newfoundland tonight through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Earl is forecast to become a powerful hurricane-force extratropical low this afternoon. Weakening is expected during the next few days, and Earl's winds are likely to fall below hurricane force tonight or early Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

