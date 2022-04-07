First Warning Forecast: Tracking severe storms this evening, cooler for the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

*Tornado Watch until 9 PM for the entire area. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Stay alert and know where your safe place is in case a warning pops up over you*

Good Thursday evening! This is our third Thursday in a row with a severe threat. Severe storms out to our west are on their way into Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. After this strong system passes through, we'll be cooler for the weekend.

We are under a Level 2 threat for severe weather. A line of severe storms is starting to push through right now, entering our western counties. Expect damaging winds and large hail in these severe storms. Tornadoes are also possible. That is why we are all under a tornado watch. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. I know you might be thinking there's no way we'll see tornadoes... it's sunny outside, but that sunshine actually adds fuel to these storms and makes them stronger. Be prepared for weather over you to rapidly change and know where your safe place is. Severe storms are possible until 9 PM tonight.

Behind the storms, we dry out and clear out. Temperatures tonight cool into the low 50s. Drier and cooler Friday. Highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend will be dry, a bit breezy, cooler and feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low 60s. Some locations may not make it out of the 50s.

Next week starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We also hop on a warming trend next week. We start the workweek Monday in the upper 60s, jumping to the upper 70s Tuesday, and low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also warm from the 40s to the mid 60s. A few showers will be possible Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

