First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front slowly crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be possible with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Friday to end the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

Earl is moving toward the north near 6 mph and a slow northward motion is expected to continue for the next day or two followed by a turn to the north-northeast with some acceleration.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Earl could become a hurricane by Wednesday.

Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected through tonight, followed by an acceleration toward the northeast after that. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is anticipated during the next several days.

A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area of low pressure is forecast to form with this system in the next day or so, and environmental conditions appear generally conducive for additional development. A tropical depression could form by the latter part of this week as the system moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 2 hours: LOW (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM (60%)

