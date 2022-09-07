Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers, wind and tidal flooding over the next few days.

The wind has picked up out of the northeast today. This will cause some tidal flooding at times of high tide over the next few days. We will also be getting some swells from Hurricane Earl which will result in a high risk of rip currents through the weekend. The red flags will be flying, so make sure you exercise caution if you are heading to the beach. Showers will be possible this afternoon and evening once again. They will be very scattered, so just grab the umbrella and keep it with you! Highs will be in the low 80s, but it will still be a bit on the humid side.

Thursday will be very similar with highs near 80 and breezy conditions. Tidal flooding will once again be an issue. Expect minor tidal flooding at times of high tide. Showers will be possible again by the afternoon and evening with clearing and drying conditions late.

Friday is looking nice with dry weather and highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will start to climb into the mid 80s by the weekend.

Wet weather will return to kick off the work week. Expect scattered storms both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

