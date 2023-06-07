First Warning Forecast: Tracking smoky skies and showers and storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

An air quality alert is in effect today for most of the area. Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to impact the area. You may notice hazy skies and may even smell a little smoke.

A cold front will move in from the north today. This will bring the chance for showers and storms by the evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

A few spotty showers are possible on Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will continue to trend below normal on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend isn't looking too bad! Saturday is looking dry and warmer with highs near 80. It will turn breezy on Sunday and the humidity will start to creep upwards. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty storm with highs in the low 80s.

Better chances for showers and storms to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to 80.

Meteorologist April Loveland

