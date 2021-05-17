First Warning Forecast: Tracking summer-like heat as the week progresses

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A nice day today with highs varying throughout the 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight with dense fog possible. Expect lows in the mid 50s.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s which is normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will start trending above normal by midweek. Expect highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and no rain chances.

Even warmer by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The dry weather will continue into the end of the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Highs will continue to climb to the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday. It will be a nice taste of summer. Many areas will hit the 90-degree mark on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy to kick off the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

