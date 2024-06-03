First Warning Forecast: Tracking summer-like storms for most of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A summer-like stretch ahead. Expect higher humidity, warmer temperatures and storms chances this week.

Dry start to the day Tuesday, but showers and storms will be possible once again during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s, which is normal for this time of year. The humidity will continue to creep up.

Even warmer on Wednesday. Looks like showers and storms will be possible for the first half of the day. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, but will feel even hotter due to the humidity.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Temperature will soar to the mid 80s, but it will feel closer to the mid 90s with the humidity. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s to end the work week, but the humidity will be much lower. Skies will be partly cloudy. A spotty storm cannot be ruled out.

The weekend isn't looking to bad! Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will be very comfortable for this time of year. Sunday is looking mostly dry, but clouds will start building in. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

A few showers will be possible to kick off the work week. Highs will be in the low 80s.