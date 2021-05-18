First Warning Forecast: Tracking summer-like warmth the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will continue to be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s, so not as chilly.

Temperatures will start trending above normal on Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies and no rain chances.

Even warmer by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The dry weather will continue into the end of the work week with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Highs will continue to climb to the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday. It will be a nice taste of summer. Many areas will hit the 90-degree mark on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy to kick off the work week with highs in the mid 80s. Very similar weather heading into Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

