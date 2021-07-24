First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Comfortable day on tap with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Mostly dry with plenty of sunshine thanks to an area of high pressure controlling the area. This high pressure system moves offshore Sunday and a disturbance, starts to move in. It will be mostly dry Sunday, but keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures and humidity will start to climb once again. Highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

An approaching cold front Monday stalls over the area Tuesday and remains there through the rest of the workweek. That will bring us scattered thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Beyond that, daily isolated shower/storm chances mostly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will warm to the low 90s with a spotty storm possible. The hottest day of the week is looking to be Thursday with highs near 93 with a chance for a spotty storm once again. A cold front will move in by the end of the week with a chance of scattered storms by Friday with highs near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A low pressure system located about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. Environmental conditions are forecasted to become a bit more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form over the next day or so while the low meanders offshore of the Florida Peninsula. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 2 days: MEDIUM (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM (60%)

