Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A return to summer, then a major cool down

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

If you're a fan of summer heat without the summer humidity, you're in luck. For awhile anyway.

A broad area of high pressure off the coast will bring in a southerly wind through the weekend. That means we can expect plenty of sunshine, low rain chances and warm temperatures.

But because it's October, humidity will remain low and that means it will still feel very comfortable.

Expect abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 80s from Thursday through Sunday.

And our rain chances remain virtually non existent through the weekend, too.

But as we head toward November, we can expect a major pattern shift.

A strong cold front will cross the region on Halloween, ushering in sharply cooler temperatures and maybe even a little rain.

And it looks like that pattern will stick around for awhile. The forecast through the first week of November from the Climate Prediction Center is for cooler and wetter weather in our part of the world.