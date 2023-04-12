First Warning Forecast: Tracking the 80s, then storm chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures will also trend above normal for this time of year.

Expect highs in the low 80s today and Thursday and then to the upper 70s on Friday. We'll take a few steps back on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and then back to near 80 on Sunday.

Rain-wise, we're looking completely dry on Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm system could bring us a few late-day showers and storms on Friday. Definitely not a washout. Better chances to see scattered showers and storms on Saturday. A few isolated storms will be possible on Sunday, again not a complete washout. Dry weather will prevail on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

