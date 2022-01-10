First Warning Forecast: Tracking the coldest day of the week Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Cold and blustery this afternoon with highs only in the low 40s. Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low 20s! Some inland locations may even drop into the teens! Brr! Most cities will actually feel like the teens early Tuesday morning.

The coldest day of the week will be Tuesday. Highs will only warm to the low 30s, but it will feel like the teens to 20s for most of the day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Another cold and clear night with lows in the 20s.

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.

A little bit more cloud cover on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. A few spotty showers are possible.

Partly cloudy to end the work week with highs in the mid 40s.

Our next chance for showers will be late Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Shower will continue Sunday morning. We may see a brief changeover to a wintry mix or snow. We are still days away, so will continue to keep a close eye on this.

